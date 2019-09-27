|
Horne, Bessie " Bess " A.
Bessie " Bess " A. Horne, 94, passed away September 22, 2019 in The Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the husband of the late James Lloyd Horne.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Kier Fraser and Eliza Mae ( Haywood ) Campbell.
Mrs. Horne is survived by her 2 sons, Rudy G. Horne of Cumberland, Kirk K. Horne of Providence, her sister, Jean Johnson of Alberton, Canada, Grandchildren, Anthony C. Horne and his wife Jamie, Kaitlin T. Horne, Great Grandchildren, Ella Horne and Joshua Horne. She was sister of the late Frederick Campbell, Douglas Campbell, Robert Campbell, William Campbell, Carrie Matthews, Eleanor Hardy and Marion MacMillan.
Graveside Service will be held Monday September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, 389 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 27, 2019