Mihailides, Bessie

Mrs. Bessie (Vardakis) Mihailides, 89, of Cranston, died Sept. 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, a victim of COVID 19; she was the beloved wife of the late Emmanuel Mihailides who died May 13, 2020.

Born in Pawtucket, RI, Bessie was a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Iakovakis) Vardakis.

A Phlebotomist and Health Care Professional, she was employed by RI Hospital for more than 50 years until her retirement. Bessie was also a licensed Cosmetologist for most of her life.

As a devoted member of The Church of The Annunciation she was active for many years in parish activities and the Women's Society of the Church.

She is survived by her three sons Paul P. Mihailides and his wife Maureen, David G. Mihailides and his wife Lori and Chris S. Mihailides as well as her many grand and great grandchildren.

She was the sister of late Joanne Hologgitas, PHD, Teressa Bush, Michael, George, and Charles Vardakis. She is also survived by a large extended family and her friends.

Bessie was a kind, loving, beloved Mother, Yia-Yia, and Great Grandmother (GG). Always upbeat and a pillar of strength, she will be eternally missed by all who knew her.

Private visitation will take place at The Church of the Annunciation in the Mihailides Center, 175 Oaklawn Ave. Cranston, on October 14, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:00am.

Funeral Service will be held following and the service will be live streamed for family and friends.

Private burial will follow at The RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Memorial Fund of The Church of the Annunciation.

For all of those in attendance social distancing and face masks are required.

Arrangements entrusted to The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home.

May her memory be eternal. Everlasting be her memory.



