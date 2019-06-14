|
|
WHIFFIN, Bethany J. (Pascucci)
44, of Acton, MA, formerly of Smithfield, RI, June 11, 2019. Survived by her husband Kevin P.; parents Amerino & Joyce (Bucci) Pascucci; sister Kristine McNeil & husband Kevin; & a large extended family. Visiting Mon. June 17th, 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral Mass Tues. June 18th, 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 831 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Rd, Acton. Memorial contributions to either Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805; online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive; or National MS Society, PO Box 4527, NY, NY 10163, online at nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 14, 2019