Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
831 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 Eastbound)
Framingham, MA
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
104 Concord Rd.
Acton, MA
Bethany J. (Pascucci) Whiffin

Bethany J. (Pascucci) Whiffin Obituary
WHIFFIN, Bethany J. (Pascucci)
44, of Acton, MA, formerly of Smithfield, RI, June 11, 2019. Survived by her husband Kevin P.; parents Amerino & Joyce (Bucci) Pascucci; sister Kristine McNeil & husband Kevin; & a large extended family. Visiting Mon. June 17th, 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral Mass Tues. June 18th, 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 831 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Rd, Acton. Memorial contributions to either Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805; online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive; or National MS Society, PO Box 4527, NY, NY 10163, online at nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 14, 2019
