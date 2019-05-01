Home

Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Newman Congregational Church
100 Newman Avenue
Rumford, RI
Betsey Ward Harrison

Betsey Ward Harrison Obituary
HARRISON, BETSEY WARD
53, peacefully passed on April 28, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the beloved daughter of H. Allen Harrison and Linda Nichols Harrison. She is also survived by her brother David A. Harrison. A memorial service will be held at Newman Congregational Church, 100 Newman Avenue, Rumford, RI Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betsey's memory may be sent to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Full obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
