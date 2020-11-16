My family, including my parents in China, and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Betsy Balzano. I was fortunate to have Betsy as my mentor since 2008, and because of Betsy, my life has been forever enriched and enhanced.



Betsy was a devoted educator I looked upon as my role model, who was caring, passionate, dedicated, and persistent. For years, she was one of the first to come and the last to leave, including Friday evenings. She was the only faculty I knew in the department who offered classes on Saturdays to meet the graduate students’ scheduling needs. She was full of knowledge and accomplishments, yet she had the down-to-earth attitude and was always willing to listen and to support others. Betsy was a wonderful mentor who always had time for me regardless of her tight schedule. She always welcomed me with her gentle voice, calming smile, and advice full of wisdom. I would not have grown into who I am professionally without her mentorship and guidance. The second floor of the Brown Building would be very different without Betsy, without the smell of coffee she made every morning for everyone, without the theme changes on the bulletin board next to her office, and without her sitting in front of her computer, busy working.



Betsy was also very special to my family. To my children, Betsy was their American grandma, who brought them lollipops, chocolates, stickers, great treats, warm hugs, and exciting experience. Betsy was the proud grandma who embraced their writing, drawing, and creativity sincerely and joyfully, and displayed their work on the bookshelf in her office. To my parents, Betsy was their dear friend who shared appreciation for American and Chinese food, talked and laughed together despite the language differences, and introduced places for them to visit when they were here at Brockport. Those are the precious memories my family and I still talk about, which we will treasure forever. My condolences to all those who have been touched by Betsy. She will be deeply missed.

Jie Zhang

