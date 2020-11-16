Balzano, PhD, Betsy A. (Conlon)
86, formerly of Pawtucket, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Rochester, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Balzano. Born in Pawtucket, she was the youngest of six children of the late Martin and Nancy (Forrest) Conlon.
A 1952 graduate of Tolman High School, Pawtucket, Betsy earned her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Science from Rhode Island College in 1956. She began her teaching career teaching high school in both Rhode Island and Florida, where she continued her education and earned a Master's Degree in Biochemistry and a Doctorate in Science Education from Florida State University. Betsy had a remarkable career as an educator and was a Distinguished Service Professor of Education and Human Development at the College at Brockport, State University of New York for forty years. Betsy loved teaching and traveling and had the opportunity to blend both worlds while working in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Brazil. She traveled the world exploring new places and making friends, many of whom she remained in close contact with throughout her life. Betsy's life was blessed with close relationships with wonderful friends, colleagues, students, and family. She was a kind, thoughtful, and generous person who touched the lives of so many.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and many treasured friends. She was the sister of the late Nancy Conlon, George Conlon, Sr., Helen Conlon, Marjorie Truchon, M. Arlene Eccles and the aunt of the late George Conlon, Jr.
Burial with her late husband in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to a charity of your choice
Due to the current health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service celebrating her life will take place at a later date.
