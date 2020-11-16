1/
Betsy A. (Conlon) Balzano
1934 - 2020
Balzano, PhD, Betsy A. (Conlon)
86, formerly of Pawtucket, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Rochester, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Balzano. Born in Pawtucket, she was the youngest of six children of the late Martin and Nancy (Forrest) Conlon.
A 1952 graduate of Tolman High School, Pawtucket, Betsy earned her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Science from Rhode Island College in 1956. She began her teaching career teaching high school in both Rhode Island and Florida, where she continued her education and earned a Master's Degree in Biochemistry and a Doctorate in Science Education from Florida State University. Betsy had a remarkable career as an educator and was a Distinguished Service Professor of Education and Human Development at the College at Brockport, State University of New York for forty years. Betsy loved teaching and traveling and had the opportunity to blend both worlds while working in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Brazil. She traveled the world exploring new places and making friends, many of whom she remained in close contact with throughout her life. Betsy's life was blessed with close relationships with wonderful friends, colleagues, students, and family. She was a kind, thoughtful, and generous person who touched the lives of so many.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and many treasured friends. She was the sister of the late Nancy Conlon, George Conlon, Sr., Helen Conlon, Marjorie Truchon, M. Arlene Eccles and the aunt of the late George Conlon, Jr.
Burial with her late husband in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to a charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Due to the current health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service celebrating her life will take place at a later date. The family welcomes extended family and friends to leave a message of condolence at TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
November 15, 2020
Betsy and I became friends through Holy Ghost Church in Rochester , and worked on several social ministries together. She was a lovely, kindhearted gentle woman and she will be missed deeply. Thank you Betsy for your gift of kindness and friendship. Rest In Peace.
Joann Marianetti
Friend
November 13, 2020
My family, including my parents in China, and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Betsy Balzano. I was fortunate to have Betsy as my mentor since 2008, and because of Betsy, my life has been forever enriched and enhanced.

Betsy was a devoted educator I looked upon as my role model, who was caring, passionate, dedicated, and persistent. For years, she was one of the first to come and the last to leave, including Friday evenings. She was the only faculty I knew in the department who offered classes on Saturdays to meet the graduate students’ scheduling needs. She was full of knowledge and accomplishments, yet she had the down-to-earth attitude and was always willing to listen and to support others. Betsy was a wonderful mentor who always had time for me regardless of her tight schedule. She always welcomed me with her gentle voice, calming smile, and advice full of wisdom. I would not have grown into who I am professionally without her mentorship and guidance. The second floor of the Brown Building would be very different without Betsy, without the smell of coffee she made every morning for everyone, without the theme changes on the bulletin board next to her office, and without her sitting in front of her computer, busy working.

Betsy was also very special to my family. To my children, Betsy was their American grandma, who brought them lollipops, chocolates, stickers, great treats, warm hugs, and exciting experience. Betsy was the proud grandma who embraced their writing, drawing, and creativity sincerely and joyfully, and displayed their work on the bookshelf in her office. To my parents, Betsy was their dear friend who shared appreciation for American and Chinese food, talked and laughed together despite the language differences, and introduced places for them to visit when they were here at Brockport. Those are the precious memories my family and I still talk about, which we will treasure forever. My condolences to all those who have been touched by Betsy. She will be deeply missed.
Jie Zhang
Friend
November 13, 2020
I will miss many things about Betsy: sitting in her office in her rocking chair and chatting, enjoying candy from her many candy dishes (there was always an abundance of candy selections), looking for the card and candy in my mailbox for EVERY holiday, appreciating the coffee she made daily, and the list goes on. She was a generous lady full of wisdom! I will miss you tremendously Betsy.
Shelly Smith
Coworker
November 13, 2020
I had the distinct honor of having Betsy as my professor, later my colleague, and also a very dear friend. She was truly a person unlike any other and I'm so infinitely lucky to have known her. When she retired I gave her the gift of having a star named after her. It seemed fitting for a person whose spirit radiated so brilliantly and whose love for others was so far reaching. She was a treasure, and I am going to miss her desperately.
Allison Wright
Friend
November 13, 2020
She was so proud of that flower!
Sandy Mullin
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Betsy's Retirement from SUNY Brockport
Sandy Mullin
Coworker
November 13, 2020
I worked with Betsy for 32 years at Brockport. I don't believe she ever miss giving me a birthday card or many other cards for the holidays. She is a generous, thoughtful person. She gave her all to SUNY Brockport! So many memories.....she will be greatly missed.
Sandy Mullin
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Betsy and her Amaryllis
November 12, 2020
Aunt Betsy was a hearty woman. She spent 5+ decades in Rochester, NY with its 100+ inches of snow each year. I went to college there for four years, graduated in 1982 and after the experience of those winters I moved from the Northeast to the Southwest in San Diego. I’ve been there ever since.

After being in San Diego about 10 years, Aunt Betsy attended a 3 week conference/workshop in San Diego from late June to early July. Before she went back to Rochester, she asked me “Paul, how can you stand the weather here? It never changes.” It was sunny in the high 70s/low 80s during her time in San Diego!

I’m sure going to miss her.
Paul Eccles
Family
