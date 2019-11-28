The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Haven United Methodist Church
200 Taunton Avenue
East Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Catherine Erickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette Catherine Erickson Obituary
ERICKSON, BETTE CATHERINE
91, of Riverside, RI and York Beach, ME, passed away on November 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. She was the loving wife of George Erickson.
Born in Gardner, MA she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Catherine Kliskey.
Bette was a clerk in the East Providence School Department for 20 years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a congregant of Haven United Methodist Church.
Besides her husband of seventy years, she leaves her six children, Karen, Peter, Barry, Kurt, Wendy and Scott; eight grandchildren, Julie, Colin, Amy, Devin, Wesley, Adam, Hailey and Luke and two great grandchildren, Sully and Elliana. She also leaves many in-laws and friends, all of whom Bette loved dearly.
Calling hours are from 4-6 p.m. Friday November 29, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 9 a.m. in the Haven United Methodist Church, 200 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Haven United Methodist Church, 200 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI 02915 in memory of Bette would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now