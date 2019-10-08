The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
Bette M. (Weigan) Ucci

Bette M. (Weigan) Ucci Obituary
UCCI, BETTE M. (WEIGAN)
75, of West Warwick, passed away after fighting a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in RI Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Ucci for 55 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Felix and Mary Weigan. Bette was the loving mother of Thomas K. Ucci of North Kingstown and Christine Brito and her husband Joe of West Warwick. She was the cherished grandmother of Joshua Rotondo, Maxx, Mason and Jack Ucci. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 9th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Cranston. Entombment will take place in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
