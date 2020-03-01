|
ANGELL, BETTY ANN (WOOD)
89, formerly of Louisquisset Pike, died peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Village at Waterman Lake, Greenville, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward S. "Bud" Angell.
Born in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Raymond and H. Mildred (Spear) Wood, she had lived in Lincoln for many years before moving to Greenville seven years ago.
Mrs. Angell was a graduate of Lincoln School, Providence, and was a member of Christ Church, Lincoln and Glocester Country Club. She enjoyed volunteering her time with her church, and with her children's activities when they were growing up.
Betty was an incredibly selfless woman who took great pride in being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing, volunteer work and spending time vacationing in Florida.
She is survived by five daughters, Susan Shey (John), Deborah Bessette (Jay), Lee Ann Bessette (Vincent), and Barbara Kelley (John), all of Lincoln, and Melissa MacDonald (John) of Scituate; one son, Edward S. Angell, Jr. (Janie) of Smithfield; one son-in-law Michael Sullivan of Lincoln; nineteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Nancy Sullivan and the sister of the late Elinor Pike.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Avenue, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted, and her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Christ Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, R.I. 02865, or to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904 would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020