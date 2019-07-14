|
|
REISNER TAYLOR, BETTY ANN (HACKING)
93, died peacefully at her home in Jamestown, RI on Wednesday July 10th surrounded by loved ones and with her beloved cats Allie and Dutchess by her side. She was born in Providence, RI on September 13, 1925 and was the daughter of Dr. Raymond Hacking and Helen (Nason) Hacking Bainton. She was a graduate of The Wheeler School and later the New York School of Interior Design. As a youth she was Rhode Island State Junior Golf Champion for several years.
She married J. Henry Reisner and had one daughter, Helen Mae. Their early years were spent in Hagerstown, MD. She later married Joseph M. Taylor and had one son Raymond H. Taylor. They resided in Cape Elizabeth, Maine until 1981 when she returned to Rhode Island, living in Wickford and summering in Jamestown, and then permanently moving to Jamestown in 1988. She was an avid gardener and was President of both The Longfellow Garden Club and Cape Elizabeth Garden Club in Maine, and Quononoquott Garden Club in Jamestown, RI. She was a lifelong member of The Cumberland Club in Portland, Maine. She was also a volunteer for many community programs both in Maine and Rhode Island: Junior League of Portland Maine, Alter Guild at St. Albans in Cape Elizabeth, Jamestown Historical Society, Alter Guild of St Paul's in Wickford, RI and many others.
Betts was a superb hostess and fabulous cook and enjoyed throwing cocktail and dinner parties galore and various annual theme parties (The Penguin Plunge, VJ Day and Ladies Christmas Tea and many others). Holidays were always a big production with every detail being precise from decorations to menu and family traditions.
She is survived by her son Raymond H. Taylor and his wife Elizabeth A. Taylor of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, grandsons Brendan Taylor of Dorchester, MA and Patrick Taylor of Portland, Maine and her daughter Helen Mae Reisner of Washington DC and granddaughter Whitney Irish, her husband Chad Irish and their two daughters Riley and Blake of Georgetown, VA. She was predeceased by her parents Raymond F. Hacking and Helen (Nason) Hacking Bainton and two husbands, J. Henry Reisner and Joseph M. Taylor.
Her Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to an animal refuge, rescue or protection league, or program of your choice would be appreciated.
For service details and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019