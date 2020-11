SHARPE, BETTY ANNE (MELLO)80, of Robert St., West Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Sharpe.Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenia (Pancarowicz) Mello.She is survived by a daughter, Christine Krocka of West Warwick; a niece, Kerri (Bathgate) Hairabet of West Warwick and three grandsons, Robert J. Sharpe III, Jenson Smigel and Jaxson Hairabet.Her Funeral and Burial will be private. iannottifh.com