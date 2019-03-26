OWEN, BETTY I. (KARLSON)

72, of Wakefield, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at South County Hospital, South Kingstown. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Owen. Born in Middletown, CT, she was a daughter of the late Anton and Elizabeth (Kulnar) Karlson.

Besides her husband Frederick, she is survived by her three loving children, Mark, Carl and Paul Johnson all of Wakefield. Betty was the cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of one. She was the sister of Marion Bessette of CT, Joan Braten of AZ, and the late Ruth Posuniak.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, March 28th, at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road. (Rt. 1A) Narragansett, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. in Wakefield Baptist Church, Wakefield. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019