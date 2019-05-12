|
|
FINLEY, BETTY J. (OLIVER)
92, previously of Lakeland, FL and Guilford, ME died peacefully at Atria Bay Spring Village on May 3, 2019 with her daughter Marcia Graves at her side.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, East Providence at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in Betty's name. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019