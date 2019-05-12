The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:30 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Betty J. (Oliver) Finley

FINLEY, BETTY J. (OLIVER)
92, previously of Lakeland, FL and Guilford, ME died peacefully at Atria Bay Spring Village on May 3, 2019 with her daughter Marcia Graves at her side.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, East Providence at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in Betty's name. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019
