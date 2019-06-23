|
PLOTNICK, BETTY (KADSIVITZ/KAY),
84, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Miami, FL. Born in Providence to the late Charles and Sarah (Aronovich) Kadsivitz, she was one of eight loving and devoted siblings. Betty graduated with honors from Hope High School in '53; she then embraced life as a fabulous single working woman, traveling with girlfriends and eventually working as a paralegal in Washington, DC. She defied convention by waiting to marry until she reached her mid-20's. She settled in Rockville, MD to raise her children, play tennis and mah-jongg, maintain a deep tan and voraciously read murder mystery novels. Betty later relocated to Boca Raton, FL where she enjoyed many years volunteering at the community hospital, art museum and police station, playing bridge and dining out. Not a shopper by nature, she nevertheless stressed that if you like something, you must always ask, "Does it come in any other colors?". Her lifelong comedic sensibility served her well, whether joking about her paltry cooking skills or relying on a mix of dark humor and courage to face her health issues.
Betty is survived by her children Stephen Plotnick (Lynessa) of Newport News, VA, Courtney Plotnick (Peter) of Tucson, AZ and Whitney Zimet (Marc) of Miami, FL; sisters Molly Granoff of Warwick and Rose Sagan (Lester) of Barrington; along with sisters-in-law Nanci Kay (the late Harry Kay) of Milford, CT and Robin Montgomery Kay (the late Nathan Kay) of Palm Springs, CA. She will be missed by her grandchildren Andrew, David, Benjamin, Lola, Ava and Henry; as well as a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty was predeceased by brothers Sam, Bob, Harry and Nate Kay as well as sister Sylvia Greenfeld (the late Harold Greenfeld) and nephew Neil Greenfeld.
Funeral services will be private. Shiva will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund of Wellesley Hills, MA.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019