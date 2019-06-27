|
Rogan, Betty
Florida- Betty Irene Rogan, of Fort Myers, Florida and Narragansett, Rhode Island, cherished wife for 59 years of the late Martin Rogan, died June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3, 65 Middle Rd. Preston CT on Friday, June 28 at 11 am. A celebration of life service will be held in Narragansett Rhode Island at a later date.
