Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3
65 Middle Rd.
Preston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rogan


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Rogan Obituary
Rogan, Betty
Florida- Betty Irene Rogan, of Fort Myers, Florida and Narragansett, Rhode Island, cherished wife for 59 years of the late Martin Rogan, died June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3, 65 Middle Rd. Preston CT on Friday, June 28 at 11 am. A celebration of life service will be held in Narragansett Rhode Island at a later date.
Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave a message of condolence for Betty's family.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home., 136 Sachem St. Norwich, CT, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now