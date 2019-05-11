|
STONE, BETTY-ROSE,
92, of Boynton Beach, FL, beloved spouse of Dr. Jacob Stone of Providence, passed away on May 7 after a prolonged illness. The daughter of Dr. Wm. and Lilyan Berkowitz of New York City, Betty-Rose was a graduate of New York University. While studying Commerce, she volunteered at Mt. Sinai Hospital during the war. There she caught the eye of cardiology resident Jack Stone who, after admiring the striking redhead across a gurney, said to himself "that's the girl I am going to marry," and that he did. After moving to Providence and having three children, Barbara (Richard) Halpern of Pittsburgh, Bruce (Nicole) of San Francisco and Dr. Kevin Stone (Susan) also of San Francisco, Betty-Rose became involved in community affairs, editing the Miriam Hospital Examiner and becoming the President of the Women's Division of the Jewish Federation of RI. Betty-Rose was known for her taste and style, and debuted the first bikini ever to appear on her much loved Narragansett Beach. She adored her five granddaughters and made her summer home a haven for them to enjoy. Betty-Rose also loved camp, and would appreciate contributions in her honor to be made to Camp Jori, 1065 Wordens Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI 02879. Services will be private. www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019