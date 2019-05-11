Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty-Rose Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty-Rose Stone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty-Rose Stone Obituary
STONE, BETTY-ROSE,
92, of Boynton Beach, FL, beloved spouse of Dr. Jacob Stone of Providence, passed away on May 7 after a prolonged illness. The daughter of Dr. Wm. and Lilyan Berkowitz of New York City, Betty-Rose was a graduate of New York University. While studying Commerce, she volunteered at Mt. Sinai Hospital during the war. There she caught the eye of cardiology resident Jack Stone who, after admiring the striking redhead across a gurney, said to himself "that's the girl I am going to marry," and that he did. After moving to Providence and having three children, Barbara (Richard) Halpern of Pittsburgh, Bruce (Nicole) of San Francisco and Dr. Kevin Stone (Susan) also of San Francisco, Betty-Rose became involved in community affairs, editing the Miriam Hospital Examiner and becoming the President of the Women's Division of the Jewish Federation of RI. Betty-Rose was known for her taste and style, and debuted the first bikini ever to appear on her much loved Narragansett Beach. She adored her five granddaughters and made her summer home a haven for them to enjoy. Betty-Rose also loved camp, and would appreciate contributions in her honor to be made to Camp Jori, 1065 Wordens Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI 02879. Services will be private. www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
Download Now