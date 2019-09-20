|
|
VOTTA, BETTY (CALLAWAY)
age 94, of Trent Avenue, Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Wife of the late Timothy Votta. Mother of Jean McCombs, Cheryl Manni, Dale Votta, Timothy Votta, and James Votta.
Funeral service on Saturday, September 21, at 10:00 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 20, 2019