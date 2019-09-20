Home

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Betty (Callaway) Votta


2019 - 2019
Betty (Callaway) Votta Obituary
VOTTA, BETTY (CALLAWAY)
age 94, of Trent Avenue, Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Wife of the late Timothy Votta. Mother of Jean McCombs, Cheryl Manni, Dale Votta, Timothy Votta, and James Votta.
Funeral service on Saturday, September 21, at 10:00 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
