POON, BETTYE L.
89, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on July 25. Born in Plainville, GA, she was a resident of Smithfield, RI for 50 years. She was married to George S. Y. Poon (deceased) and leaves her four sons, Mike, Alan, David, and Jimmy, a legacy of unconditional love, warmth, and humor. She adored her grandchildren, Jesse, Delaney, Carra, Jenny, Chris, and Spenser, and followed their every step into adulthood with pride. Besides her children and grandchildren, Bettye is survived by her best friend and older sister Louise Snow, as well as her brothers James, Billy, and John, and her sister Joyce.
Bettye was an office manager for the Providence Journal and enjoyed a 30 year love affair with the newspaper. Other passions included reading, especially books by Louis L'Amour and Lee Child, hot cups of black coffee, and any dessert with lemon in it. She took great joy in the happiness of others and delighted in the accomplishments and adventures of her family and friends.
"Sweet Bettye" was a gentlewoman whose beautiful smile was ever present and a welcome beacon for so many. She was tough when she had to be, stubborn if pushed, and a fighter for the causes she believed in. Her path was not always straight and smooth, but she overcame the many obstacles she faced and grew to become the incredible, wonderful person she was as a result. She found joy in life's most simple pleasures, and her kindness and humanity will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her.
There will not be a public service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter: webri.alsa.org
