Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Beverly Capuano
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mercy Church
65 Third Street
East Greenwich, RI
Beverly A. Capuano


1947 - 2019
Beverly A. Capuano Obituary
CAPUANO, BEVERLY A.
71, passed away July 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her former husband Richard Capuano; daughters, Tara Capuano and Leah and husband Jeffrey Mega; and grandchildren, Andrew, Abigail, Alex and James. She was the sister of the late Robert Castellone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 11th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019
