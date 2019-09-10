Home

J H Williams & Company Funeral Home
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-2600
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J H Williams & Company Funeral Home
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Episcopal Church
81 Warren Avenue
East Providence, RI
Beverly A. (Jordan) Edwards


1930 - 2019
Beverly A. (Jordan) Edwards Obituary
EDWARDS, BEVERLY A. (JORDAN)
89, died Sept. 6, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick A. Edwards. Mother of Karen M. Edwards (Kenneth Ramsay) and Susan J. Doughty.
Requiem Eucharist Saturday Sept. 14th at 11 am in St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 81 Warren Ave. East Providence. Burial in Highland Memorial Park.
Friends may call Friday from the hours of 4-7pm in the Home of J.H. WILLIAMS & CO., 210 Taunton Ave. East Providence.
Complete obituary at www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
