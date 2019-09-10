|
EDWARDS, BEVERLY A. (JORDAN)
89, died Sept. 6, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick A. Edwards. Mother of Karen M. Edwards (Kenneth Ramsay) and Susan J. Doughty.
Requiem Eucharist Saturday Sept. 14th at 11 am in St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 81 Warren Ave. East Providence. Burial in Highland Memorial Park.
Friends may call Friday from the hours of 4-7pm in the Home of J.H. WILLIAMS & CO., 210 Taunton Ave. East Providence.
