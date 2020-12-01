NACCI, BEVERLY A.
62, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Born in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Marilyn J. (Cratsenberg) Nacci and the late Carlo B. Nacci. Beverly was a NICU nurse for many years at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her two loving children, Christina M. Nacci and Frank M. Nacci, both of Warwick. Beverly was the dear sister of James D. Nacci, Dianna L. Lancellotta, Robin M. Nacci-Humphrey, David A. Nacci, Mark A. Nacci, and the late Carlo B. Nacci, Jr. and Marcus A. Nacci. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Beverly's funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
