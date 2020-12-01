1/1
Beverly A. Nacci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NACCI, BEVERLY A.
62, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Born in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Marilyn J. (Cratsenberg) Nacci and the late Carlo B. Nacci. Beverly was a NICU nurse for many years at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her two loving children, Christina M. Nacci and Frank M. Nacci, both of Warwick. Beverly was the dear sister of James D. Nacci, Dianna L. Lancellotta, Robin M. Nacci-Humphrey, David A. Nacci, Mark A. Nacci, and the late Carlo B. Nacci, Jr. and Marcus A. Nacci. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Beverly's funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved