Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:45 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
118 Taunton Ave.
East Providence, RI
View Map

Beverly A. (Cronan) Rebello


1934 - 2020
Beverly A. (Cronan) Rebello Obituary
REBELLO, BEVERLY A. (Cronan)
85, of Sixth St., East Providence, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Tockwotton on the Waterfront. She was the wife of the late Arthur Rebello Sr., EPFD, ret.
Born August 17, 1934, in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Brennen) Cronan.
She was the mother of Arthur Rebello Jr, EPFD, ret., and his wife Joyce, Maureen Carmone and her husband Robert, Christine Rizzini and her husband William, and Lee Cahir and her husband William, all of Riverside and of the late Mark Rebello. She also leaves her grandchildren, Kyle, Corey, Shane, Christopher, Matthew, Erin, Ryan, Andrew, Alyson and Hayley; her great grandchildren, Gianna, Corbin, Granger and Lillamae; and her sisters, Jacquelyn Waters of Rumford and Kathleen Enos of Riverside.
Beverly's children wish to thank the staff of the Russell unit of Tockwotton on the Waterfront for the excellent care and compassion shown to their mother.
Her funeral will begin Thursday, Feb. 20, at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, 118 Taunton Ave., East Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4pm until 8pm.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the East Providence Firefighters Beneficial Association, PO Box 4966, East Providence, RI 02916.
www.rebellofunerahome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
