REDDINGTON, BEVERLY A. (HOLLERAN)
84, beloved wife of Kenneth Reddington for 62 years, passed on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beverly was the daughter of the late George and Georgianna Holleran. Also, the sister of the late Shirley (Holleran) Desrochers.
She was born in Pawtucket and graduated from East (Tolman High), class of 1952. She had lived in Seekonk for 52 years. Over the years she worked for Dr. Paul Shannon, Dr. Raimer and Dr. Ronald Ciombor as a receptionist. Also, for Summer Infant Products as a bookkeeper.
Bev spent her life making sure all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were happy, healthy and well fed. Bev enjoyed any activity that involved being with her friends and family, playing cards, reading and celebrating holidays. Bev was a classy, gracious lady who cared about everybody's well-being. She was always one to put others before herself.
In addition to her husband Ken, Bev leaves 5 children. Her daughter, Kim Charron and husband Ron of Seekonk. Her sons, John and his wife Laurie of Cromwell, CT, Joseph and his wife Rosanne of Rehoboth, Thomas and his wife Alicia of Norwell and James and his wife Sharon of North Attleboro. Twelve Grandchildren, Corey and Kyle Charron, Justin, Michael, Kristin, Samantha, Molly, Calvin, Haley, Abigail, Greg and Ethan Reddington. Three Great Grandchildren, Colton, Emma and Hadley Reddington. In addition, Bev leaves 23 nieces and nephews.
The Reddington family would like to thank the staff at ARA-Pawtucket Dialysis for their amazing care for her over the past eight years.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 24th at 10am in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 385 Central Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will follow in Seekonk Cemetery. Visiting hours respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019