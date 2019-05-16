Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. (Amaral) Silva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly A. (Amaral) Silva Obituary
Silva, Beverly A. ( Amaral)
82 of Warren, died Tuesday May 14 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol.
She was the wife of Anthony D. Silva, Sr., they were married for over 64 years.
Born in Warren a daughter of the late Frank and Serafine (Figuereida) Amaral.
Beverly, was the Owner of the Raggedy Ann Nursery School in Warren for many years.
She was a Warren resident all of her life and a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
Besides her husband she is survived by 2 sons Anthony Silva of Honolulu, HI, and David Silva of Cumberland. Her brother Frank Amaral Jr. of Bristol, her sister Marjorie Souza of Warren. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Silva, was the grandmother of Lauren Silva and Kara Silva.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 12:30pm in the SMITH FUNERAL & MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery, Vernon St.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Saturday MORNING from 11:00 am – 12:30pm.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
Download Now