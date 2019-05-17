|
Silva, Beverly A. ( Amaral)
82 of Warren, died Tuesday May 14 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol.
She was the wife of Anthony D. Silva, Sr., they were married for over 64 years.
Born in Warren a daughter of the late Frank and Serafine (Figuereida) Amaral.
Beverly, was the Owner of the Raggedy Ann Nursery School in Warren for many years.
She was a Warren resident all of her life and a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
Besides her husband she is survived by 2 sons Anthony Silva of Honolulu, HI, and David Silva of Cumberland. Her brother Frank Amaral Jr. of Bristol, her sister Marjorie Souza of Warren. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Silva, was the grandmother of Lauren Silva and Kara Silva.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 12:30pm in the SMITH FUNERAL & MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery, Vernon St.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Saturday MORNING from 11:00 am – 12:30pm.
May 17, 2019
