SODERBERG, BEVERLY A. (DORMAN)

age 85, died peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Danielson, CT, she was the daughter of the late Brian and Gwladys (Davies) Dorman. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Clarence H. Soderberg, Jr. for 54 years.

A graduate of Killingly High School in Connecticut, Bev continued her studies at the University of North Carolina, earning a bachelor's degree in physical education. Athletics were paramount throughout her life. While she excelled at every sport, Bev was especially talented at tennis and basketball. Early in her career, Bev coached basketball at Staples High School in Connecticut, leading her team to a state championship title. Bev was president of the Warwick Heights Tennis Club for 22 years and the clubhouse was named The Bev Soderberg Pavilion as an homage to her dedication and service. She was very active at the Tennis RI West Bay location, running the women's color teams for more than a dozen years. She also served as president of the Warwick Figure Skaters for many years, increasing membership significantly during that time making it the third largest skating club in the United States. This, along with many other civic duties, led to her being awarded the key to the city of Warwick.

The consummate homemaker, Bev was involved in all aspects of her children's lives. During the summer, the Soderberg pool was the place for neighborhood kids to spend their days swimming, playing wiffle ball, ping pong, basketball and enjoying ice cream that was served every day promptly at 3:00pm. Industrious and immensely capable, she tended to all tasks in-and-around the house and always lent a helping hand to neighbors in need, no matter what the situation. Bev maintained stunning gardens showcasing a variety of beautiful flowers, enjoyed the beach and was also an avid scrabble player. Above all, Bev loved being a wife, mother, and Grammy.

She is survived by her children: Leslie Soderberg Deiss and her husband Jeffrey, Eric A. Soderberg and his wife Kathryn, and Kurt A. Soderberg and his wife Elizabeth; six grandchildren: Jeffrey and Caroline, Eric and Ellie, and Zachary and Gregory; and her twin brother, David Dorman. She is predeceased by one brother, Dr. Brian Dorman, also of Warwick, RI.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 5-8 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. A funeral service will be on Friday, May 24 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, RI. Memorial donations can be made in Bev's memory to Masonic Grand Lodge Charities of RI, Attn: Scholarship Fund, 222 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914.