Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
770-293-2757
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Aceto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Aceto


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Aceto Obituary
Aceto, Beverly
Beverly Mary Aceto, passed away on April 08, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1935, to the late Ruth (Morrissette) Campbell and Thomas V. Campbell. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ruth Start, and her brothers Thomas Campbell and Arthur Campbell. Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Aceto, her two sons, Robert A (Julie) Aceto, Jeffrey (Colleen) Aceto and two daughters, Lisa (Keith) Crandall and Linda Aceto. Beverly has nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Along with being a mother, she held a job as a baker at the Buttonwoods Almacs store in Warwick RI. She also worked for the Catholic Diocese of Florida. She loved her two Pomeranian dogs, Noelle and Molli, loved her rag-doll cat Sheena, and was a fantastic cook! Born and raised in Rhode Island before retiring and moving to Davenport Florida in 1989, Beverly recently moved to Milton Georgia to live with her daughter and son in law, Lisa and Keith Crandall. A private memorial service will be held in RI at a later date and once the CV19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the ASPCA. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -