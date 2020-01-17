|
GILL, BEVERLY-ANN
Following a long active life of service, Beverly-Ann Gill, 77, died peacefully on January 14, 2020 in her native Warwick, Rhode Island. Known for her love and caring for her family and friends, teaching, languages, music, and her animals, Beverly served as an educator and administrator in Rhode Island public schools from 1965-2001. She was the Assistant Principal at Martin Junior High School in East Providence from 1985-2001 after a distinguished career in the classroom that began at Scituate High School in 1965, and subsequently Thomas Jefferson High School in Annandale, Virginia and Martin Junior High in East Providence where she taught French, English, ESL, and Spanish. Beverly is a product of great Rhode Island education, having graduated Classical High School in 1961, Rhode Island College for her bachelors in 1965, and Providence College for her Masters. She also did graduate study at Universite de Sorbonne in Paris, and Purdue University. Beverly could speak five languages and play the piano by ear.
Beloved wife of George W. Gill, her husband of 36 years, she is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Leonard F. DeLuca, Esquire and Geraldine Healy DeLuca of New York City. She is daughter of the late Henry Guido Trementozzi and the late Amelia Ida (Ricciardi) DeLuca. Her dad died in 1943 in the service of the United States Army. She was raised by DaVinci Leonardo DeLuca. Born Beverly-Ann Trementozzi on October 11, 1942 she lived in North Providence and Providence as a child, Warwick, Cranston and Foster, Rhode Island in her adult life. Beverly was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi In Warwick. She was a lover of multiple cats and dogs, never just one, and a caretaker to all she encountered. God rest her.
Beverly's funeral will be held on Monday, January 20 from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, Rhode Island at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick, Rhode Island at 11:00 a.m. VISITING HOURS will be on Sunday, January 19 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Internment will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 17, 2020