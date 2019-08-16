Home

OAKLEY-BEAUDRY-O'DONNELL, BEVERLY C. (West)
81, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the former wife of Richard Oakley, and the wife of the late Raymond Beaudry and John O'Donnell. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Paul) West. Beverly is survived by seven children, Raymond M. Beaudry Jr., William C. Beaudry, Debra A. Valley, Donna R. Hopkins, Lori Farrell, John P. O'Donnell, and Dawn O'Donnell; two sisters, Ann and Louise; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Raymond M. Beaudry III, William C. Beaudry, Jr. and Michael G. Valley.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Down Syndrome Society of RI, 100 Washington Street, Unit 325, West Warwick, RI 02893 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
