Chase, Beverly
Beverly J. (Carlson) Chase, 76, of Lincoln, RI, died February 10 at RI Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Howard Chase, originally from East Providence. Born in Astoria, New York, she lived most of her life in Lincoln, graduated from Pawtucket West (Shea) High School and studied at several colleges including 2 years at the University of CT, Bridgeport.
After several years living in San Diego, CA and in Flagstaff, AZ, she resettled in Lincoln and worked at the Jewish Community Center, the Providence Human Relations Commission, and finally the RI Board of Elections until retiring at 66.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, John Chase of Los Angeles and Christopher Chase of Somerset, MA., three grandchildren: John Cassidy, Sydney Chase, and Haley Chase, one sister, Sheila Carlson of Lincoln, RI, and cousins in RI, Oregon, and California.
She will always be remembered for her warmth, her generosity, and her kindness and love for all living creatures.
A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
