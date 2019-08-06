Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Beverly I. (Smith) Hirst

Beverly I. (Smith) Hirst Obituary
HIRST, BEVERLY I., (SMITH)
90, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 East Gate Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Robert Hirst and a daughter of the late Clinton T. and Lyna A. (Bowry) Smith. Beverly was the beloved mother of Rex T. Hirst and John H. Hirst and his wife Renata; loving grandmother of Jennifer and Sarah Hirst. She was the sister of the late Gordan K. Smith and Janet M. Pike. Her visitation will be held Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
