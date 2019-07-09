Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Beverly Bibby
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
103 Pine St.
Pawtucket, RI
Beverly J. (Mello) Bibby


1939 - 2019
Beverly J. (Mello) Bibby Obituary
Bibby, Beverly (Mello) J.
Cranston – Beverly J. (Mello) Bibby, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Walter S. Bibby. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Louis E. and Rita (McCarthy) Mello.
Beverly had a fierce loyalty and love for family and all that family meant. She enjoyed spending time with her children, helping to raise her grandchildren and her many travel adventures she had with her beloved brother.
She is survived by her six children, Louis W. Bibby of Cumberland, Melanie A. Perry and her husband, John, of Rehoboth, Beverly J. Perry and her husband, Dave, of North Scituate, Mark A. Bibby and his wife, Paula, of Warwick, Jeffrey S. Bibby and his wife, Yvette, of North Providence and Lynn M. Dolan and her husband, Kevin, of Cranston; three stepchildren, Sandra Mellen and Walter and Michael Bibby; four siblings, William Mello, Candace Lisi, Kathy Mello and Melody Bradford; twenty-eight grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Martha Melikian, Shirley Rounds and Melanie Mello.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be greatly appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
