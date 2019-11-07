Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Episcopal Church
West Shore Rd
Warwick, RI
DENICOURT, BEVERLY J.
86, passed Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was the former wife of the late Carmel G. "Denny" Denicourt. Beverly was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and babysitter extraordinaire. Mother of Judith A. Tata (James), Nancy J. Lillie, Jacqueline M. Sjogren (Douglas), and Michelle T. Corley (Timothy); sister of Joan MacDonald (Robert), and the late Jane Blanchard. Funeral Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a requiem eucharis at 11 AM in St. Mark Episcopal Church, West Shore Rd, Warwick. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Sunday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
