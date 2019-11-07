|
|
DENICOURT, BEVERLY J.
86, passed Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was the former wife of the late Carmel G. "Denny" Denicourt. Beverly was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and babysitter extraordinaire. Mother of Judith A. Tata (James), Nancy J. Lillie, Jacqueline M. Sjogren (Douglas), and Michelle T. Corley (Timothy); sister of Joan MacDonald (Robert), and the late Jane Blanchard. Funeral Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a requiem eucharis at 11 AM in St. Mark Episcopal Church, West Shore Rd, Warwick. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Sunday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 7, 2019