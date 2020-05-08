|
BOWMAN, BEVERLY L. (ELLISON)
94, of Johnston, died peacefully on May 5, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Raymond Bowman for nearly 60 years until his passing in 2006. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Minnie (Illingworth) Ellison.
Beverly was a summer resident of Bonnet Shores in Narragansett and enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Raymond, to the Caribbean.
She is survived by two children, Richard R. Bowman and Shelley R. Cogswell, and three grandchildren, Neil Bowman, Jeremy Cogswell, and Shayna Cogswell. She was the grandmother of the late Alison Bowman and sister of the late Muriel Murphy.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ehlers-Danlos Society, 1732 1st Ave. #20373; New York, NY 10128. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020