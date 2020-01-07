Home

O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
For more information about
Beverly Lamoureux
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
3357 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
Beverly Lamoureux Obituary
LAMOUREUX, BEVERLY
83, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Lamoureux. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Silva) Woratch. Beverly raised her family in Cumberland and then went to work for Providence Worcester Railroad Co. for many years before retiring. She is survived by her children, Thomas and his wife Roselyn, Kathleen Lees and her husband Bob, Jay, Joseph, Jr. and his wife Mary, her nine grandchildren, Thomas and his wife Tasha, Derek Spittell and his wife Kelly, Amanda Souliere and her husband Mason, Brad and his wife Erin, Jacob, Alexander, and Griffin Lamoureux, Samantha and Kyle English. She also leaves her two great-grandchildren, Samantha Lamoureux and Colton Souliere. The funeral will be held Thursday, January 9th at 9 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1 State Street, #200, Providence, RI, 02908, in memory of Beverly, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
