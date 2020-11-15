LEYLEGIAN, BEVERLY (GEORGE)

86, joined her heavenly Father, on November 3, 2020, after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter B. Bedrosian.

She was the daughter of the late Solomon Asarigian and Armenoohy Mooshigian George.

Beverly was born and raised in North Attleboro, MA, until her marriage to Joseph Leylegian, who predeceased her by several years.

She was a graduate of Bryant College, following which she held positions at Amica, a private attorney's office, and lastly with the DEA, retiring in 1999.

Beverly is survived by her sons, J. Gregory (Oakton, VA) and Robert G. (North Providence, (RI), her granddaughter Elizabeth (Oakton, VA), and a sister, Marion George (Stamford, CT).

She was a lovely, warm-hearted person and will be sorely missed by us.

Graveside services were held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, North Attleboro, Ma.

Arrangements by the Russell J. Boyle and Boyle and Son Funeral Home.



