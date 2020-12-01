HANSEN, BEVERLY LOUISE (WIGGINS)
86, passed away on November 28, 2020.
She was born in North Providence, Rhode Island on August 16, 1934 to Edmond J. Wiggins and Alice (Foster) Wiggins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Alfred E. Hansen and her brother E. Foster Wiggins.
Beverly is survived by her son Kenneth, his wife, Mindy and her daughters Judith and Gail. She is also survived by her sister – in – law Sharon (Wiggins) Mier, her niece Lisa (Wiggins) Brady and nephew David Wiggins. She was the grandmother of Ellen A. Hansen and Lauren L. Speranza and step-grandmother of Aubrey Ward, Carmen-Lee Westenfeld and Derek Otis. Beverly was also a great-grandmother of four.
Beverly was a lifelong American Baptist who served as the organist at several local churches; Allendale Baptist, Quidnick Baptist and Phenix Baptist. She also participated in several Church organizations throughout the years.
Beverly was also a member of the Gideons International Women's Auxiliary, the PTA, and a Campfire Girl Leader.
Beverly began her career working at the Industrial National Bank and then after taking a pause to start a family she joined the Greater Providence YMCA rising up to the position of bookkeeper. After being with the YMCA for over 25 years she retired to homelife in Greene, Rhode Island and Douglas, MA.
Beverly enjoyed playing the piano, quilting, watercolor painting, and spending time at "The Lake".
Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Service for Beverly will be scheduled at a later date. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com