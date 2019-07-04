Home

Beverly Hart
Beverly M. Hart


1942 - 2019
Beverly M. Hart Obituary
HART, Beverly M.
77, formerly of Pawtucket, Barrington and Lincoln, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred, Sr. and Ruth (Foehr) Hart.
Beverly was employed by RI Hospital for 42 years and retired as a Medial Coder in 2002. She was a graduate of Barrington High School, Class of 1960 and attended RI College and the Pawtucket Academy of Hairdressing. Beverly also spent many years volunteering as a court appointed child advocate in the RI Family Court system. She was also a longtime volunteer at Prevent Child Abuse of RI; Rape Crisis and helping care for AIDS babies.
Beverly leaves two sisters, Gail R. Taber in Idaho and Nancy L. Hart in California; four brothers, Donald W. Hart and Wilfred Hart, Jr. both in Florida, Peter J. Hart of East Providence and Robert S. Hart in Texas; a goddaughter, Jennifer Hart of Cumberland; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her beloved canine companion, Teddy. She was predeceased by her brother, David A. Hart.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Services on Friday at 3 p.m. at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to Crossroads RI, Domestic Violence Program, 160 Broad St., Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Services are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 4, 2019
