DUFFY, BEVERLY MAY (O'BRIEN)

86, of East Greenwich, passed on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard H. Duffy, Sr.

Beverly is survived by her beloved children: Kathy Jean Anderson (H. Carl) of Mystic, Ct, Leonard H. Duffy, Jr. (Sandra) of Coventry and Cynthia A. Raposa (the late Michael, Sr.) of East Greenwich; a sister: Marilyn Stokes of FL; 6 grandchildren: 7 great-grandchildren and her feline companion: "Molly."

Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services are private. Gifts to VNA of Care New England. Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. Full obituary at:www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.



