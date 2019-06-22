Home

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Babcock Presbyterian Church
Ashaway, RI
Beverly Vars Obituary
VARS, BEVERLY
Beverly Gifford Vars, 79, of Ashaway, RI passed away on June 12th comforted by her daughters and sister-in-law. She was the wife of the late C. Alanson Vars, Jr. and will be greatly missed by her daughters Elizabeth Vars of Ashaway and Hillary Whelan of Carlsbad, CA; son-in-law Daniel Whelan; grandsons Finn and Noah Whelan; her brothers William and Douglas Gifford of Florida; her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Clyde Botwinick of Johannesburg, South Africa; and her sister-in-law Lois Vars Mason of Westerly.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Beverly's honor to the Tomorrow Fund (www.tomorrowfund.org). A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 15th at 11:00 at the Babcock Presbyterian Church in Ashaway.
For a full obituary please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/54179752635/
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019
