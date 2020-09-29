1/1
Biagio Del Toro Jr.
1952 - 2020
Del Toro Jr., Biagio
Biagio F. Del Toro Jr., of Swansea, MA, died, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Hope Hospice.
Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son on the late Biagio F. and Amelia (Michaulk) Del Toro.
Mr. Del Toro was formerly of Warren, RI. He had worked as a driver for the family business, B. Del Toro and Sons for many years. He enjoyed going to Foxwood.
He is survived by his brother Michael Del Toro and a sister Julie Mello both of Swansea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM, in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street, Warren.
Calling hours are omitted. Burial will be private.
Information and Online Condolences please visit- www.wjsmithfh.com
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral & Memorial Services, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Bay Church
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
