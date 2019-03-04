|
|
IZZI, BIAGIO "MIKE"
88, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Leona (Farrelly) Izzi. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Gennaro and Vincenza (Simoni) Izzi.
Mike operated Izzi & Sons, Inc., a business founded by his late father and co-owned with his late brother Larry for the last 60 years.
A loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, he is survived by his four children, Michael Izzi, Barbara Forloney and her husband Gary, Anne Marie Izzi and Susan Desrosiers and her husband Jason; a sister; Maria Gionet; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Lawrence Izzi.
His funeral will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 3 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to: Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division St. Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893 or , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 . maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019