Bright, Jr., Bill
Died June 5, 2020. Husband of the late Shirley Ann (Rocheford) Bright and Jeanette (Rinehart) Bright. Father of Michael, Christopher and Jennifer (Desjarlais) Bright. For complete obituary see: csori.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.