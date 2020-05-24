|
COSTA, BLAKE DANIEL
the cherished 5-year-old son of Nicholas and Lisa (Cabral) Costa, of Riverside, passed away in his loving parents arms Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at Hasbro Children's Hospital after a 4-year battle with brain cancer.
Blake was the grandson of Arthur and Cecile Cabral of Riverside, Daniel Costa of East Providence and the late Humberta (Martins) Costa; the Godson of Michael and Leslie Karpowich; and the nephew of the late Jennifer Ann Costa. Blake leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Blake loved being around his grandparents, family and friends. He also loved being outside, going to the park, seeing animals, painting, coloring, riding the tractor with his father, and being "Chef Blake". For all that have seen Blake's baking creations they saw his great talent. He had a passion for cooking and always wanted to cook for others.
Blake was a strong, brave and courageous boy who never had any fear and met every challenge head on with a smile. For all of his life he had to face adversity and suffering that no child should ever have to deal with. But being Blake and having the odds against him many times, he faced it head on and won and was affectionally called by many "The Beast", the perfect name for the warrior that he was.
Though he is gone, he will never be forgotten. He has left an endurable mark on so many people's lives and the community. He has brought so many people together over his life by showing others his bravery and love for life. This has been so evident in the past few months with all of the visits to the "Glass Door Project" (our Front door), the personalized Good Night Lights, meal trains, letters from our family, friends and the community (some we never have even met), and prayers from so many all over the world. Everyone knew Blake and that was by no mistake. We don't know why Blake had to endure all of what he did but we do know that he taught us all a lesson that anyone big or small can make a difference in this sometimes crazy world and that we need to take a moment and enjoy life, our family and friends no matter what is going on because time is precious and you cannot ever get it back once it gone.
We would like to thank all of his doctors, nurses, and caregivers throughout his long journey here in RI and all over the country. To the team at Hasbro Children's Hospital (our second home), thank you for being a family to us through all of the ups and downs and many tough conversations. From making his room comfortable and fun to helping him be himself and laugh. He truly loved you all.
Blake's funeral must be private at this time because of the current public health crisis prohibiting large gatherings. He will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Relatives and friends will gather in the future at St. Francis Xavier Church for a Memorial Mass and also celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CHIPS program, Hasbro Children's Hospital, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.
