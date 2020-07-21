QUINN, BLANCHE H. (BERNARD)
age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. Born in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Eva (Robinson) Bernard. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Quinn.
Employed by Bulova Watch Co. for many years until her retirement, she worked on the production line. Blanche was a Past President and very active member of the American Legion Post #60 Women's Auxiliary throughout her life. She enjoyed knitting and would knit baby hats for Women & Infants Hospital before it was commonplace.
Blanche is survived by her 8 children: Robert H. Hardy, Jr., Donald R. Hardy, Shirley A. Saccoccio (Tom), Barbara L. Landy (Russ), Sharon L. Roberts (Edd), Donna M. Seita (Domenic), Nancy L. Johnson, and Debra J. O'Brien (John); 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister: Eva Tatro; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert H. Hardy, Sr. and her sister: Doris Donlin.
Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations in Blanche's memory may be sent to: HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Condolences may be left at carpenterjenks.com
.