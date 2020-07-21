1/1
Blanche H. (Bernard) Quinn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUINN, BLANCHE H. (BERNARD)
age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. Born in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Eva (Robinson) Bernard. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Quinn.
Employed by Bulova Watch Co. for many years until her retirement, she worked on the production line. Blanche was a Past President and very active member of the American Legion Post #60 Women's Auxiliary throughout her life. She enjoyed knitting and would knit baby hats for Women & Infants Hospital before it was commonplace.
Blanche is survived by her 8 children: Robert H. Hardy, Jr., Donald R. Hardy, Shirley A. Saccoccio (Tom), Barbara L. Landy (Russ), Sharon L. Roberts (Edd), Donna M. Seita (Domenic), Nancy L. Johnson, and Debra J. O'Brien (John); 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister: Eva Tatro; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert H. Hardy, Sr. and her sister: Doris Donlin.
Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations in Blanche's memory may be sent to: HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Condolences may be left at carpenterjenks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to Blanche's lovely family. Blanche was a wonderful Friend to my Mother, Roberta. And also to me. And she always baked the most delicious goodies for me and Mom. God Bless.
Patrick Roche
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved