MUSSALI, BLANCHE (DECKEY)
78, of Pawtucket, passed to eternal life on August 29, 2019. Born to Bashir and Nadeema Deckey in Central Falls, RI. Blanche was the beloved wife of Dr. Yusuf Mussalli for 49 years. Blanche is survived by her children George and his wife Sherine of Milton, MA and Sharon of New York City, NY. She was adored by her three grandchildren: Joey, Luke, and Gabriel. She was the sister of George Deckey (Gloria) of Eastchester, NY, and the late Georgeanna Deckey.
Blanche earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bryant University, magna cum laude. She went on to receive her MBA from University of Rhode Island and was the only woman in her graduating class. Blanche was one of the original high school business teachers at Lincoln High School in Rhode Island, where she taught from 1963-1975.
Blanche was an active member of Saint Basil Melkite Church, Lincoln, RI, leading the Arabic choir and composing many of the Arabic hymns. She was the founder of the St. Basil folkloric youth dance group. Blanche instilled her love of Arabic music and culture in her children and grandchildren. For her years of service to the church, the Patriarchal Order of the Holy Cross of Jerusalem was conferred upon her by His Beatitude Patriarch Maximos V. Hakim.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, September 5th, from 5pm - 7pm at the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Her Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10am in the Church of St. Basil the Great on Friday, September 6th. Burial will be in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Building Fund, 111 Cross Street, Central Falls, RI 02863 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019