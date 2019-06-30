|
Hunt, Blanche V.,
of Putnam Pike, Smithfield, died Friday at Philip Hulitar Hospice Care Center. She was the wife of the late Cornelius J. Hunt.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Philip and Elizabeth (Ennis) Shea.
Blanche worked in the Alumni Development Office at Providence College for over 20 years before retiring.
She leaves a son, Thomas J. Hunt and his wife Jane; three daughters, Patricia A. Civetti and her husband Patrick, Peggy A. Panzarella and her husband Mark, (RET PPD) and Maureen A. Hunt; daughter in law Christine Hunt, spouse of the late Timothy J. Hunt, a sister, Gertrude Youhees; and ten loving grandchildren, Timothy, Ryan, James and D'Andre Hunt, Michael, his wife Amy and Matthew Civetti, Matthew and Thomas Hunt, Alyson and Taylor Panzarella; and a great grandson, Jackson Ryan Hunt. She was the sister of the late William Shea, Philip Shea (Ret. RISP) and Laura O'Rourke.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours Monday, July 1, from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Children's Wishes 2346 Post Rd #102, Warwick, RI 02886 in her memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019