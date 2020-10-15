Kusma, Dr. Bohdan R.
Of Lincoln, RI passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Taissa (Turkevich) Kusma.
Born in Kolomiya, Ukraine, he was the son of the late Orest and Maria (Mereniuk) Kusma. His father, a biology professor, led the Esperanto Movement in Ukraine.
Dr. Kusma was a Pediatrician in private practice for 46 years in NJ, Wickford, RI and Pawtucket, RI before retiring in 2005. He cherished his patients and was known for his compassion, kindness, and dedication.
He began his medical studies at University of Lviv, Ukraine and University of Vienna, Austria. He fled from the Soviets with a falsified passport from Vienna to Innsbruck where he lived in a student camp and received his medical degree from the University of Innsbruck School of Medicine. He did his internship at Columbus Hospital in NYC and his residency at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. He was on the active medical staff at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence and Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter, Lydia Kusma Minyayluk of Lincoln, RI and his son, Orest Kusma of Coventry, RI; his grandchildren, Crystal Kusma, Roman Kusma and Stefan Minyayluk. He is also survived by relatives in Ukraine, Germany, England, Latvia, Italy, Australia and the US.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, October 17th from 9:00 – 10:00a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 394 Blackstone St., Woonsocket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Burial is private. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to The Ukrainian Museum, 222 East 6th St., New York, NY 10003. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com