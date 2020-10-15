1/1
Dr. Bohdan R. Kusma
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bohdan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kusma, Dr. Bohdan R.
Of Lincoln, RI passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Taissa (Turkevich) Kusma.
Born in Kolomiya, Ukraine, he was the son of the late Orest and Maria (Mereniuk) Kusma. His father, a biology professor, led the Esperanto Movement in Ukraine.
Dr. Kusma was a Pediatrician in private practice for 46 years in NJ, Wickford, RI and Pawtucket, RI before retiring in 2005. He cherished his patients and was known for his compassion, kindness, and dedication.
He began his medical studies at University of Lviv, Ukraine and University of Vienna, Austria. He fled from the Soviets with a falsified passport from Vienna to Innsbruck where he lived in a student camp and received his medical degree from the University of Innsbruck School of Medicine. He did his internship at Columbus Hospital in NYC and his residency at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. He was on the active medical staff at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence and Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter, Lydia Kusma Minyayluk of Lincoln, RI and his son, Orest Kusma of Coventry, RI; his grandchildren, Crystal Kusma, Roman Kusma and Stefan Minyayluk. He is also survived by relatives in Ukraine, Germany, England, Latvia, Italy, Australia and the US.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, October 17th from 9:00 – 10:00a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 394 Blackstone St., Woonsocket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Burial is private. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to The Ukrainian Museum, 222 East 6th St., New York, NY 10003. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved