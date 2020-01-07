The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Kershaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie A. (Holt) Kershaw


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie A. (Holt) Kershaw Obituary
KERSHAW, BONNIE A. (HOLT)
76, who died January 1, 2020, was the beloved wife of the late David R. Kershaw.
Born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Amos D. and Mary T. (McManus) Holt, she was the mother of Mark Kershaw & Beth Ann Mahoskey and the sister of Brenda Marie Verostick and the late Douglas Paul Holt.
Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Friday at 1 PM. Calling hours prior from 12-1 PM. Burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway; Suite 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Complete obituary at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now