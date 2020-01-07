|
KERSHAW, BONNIE A. (HOLT)
76, who died January 1, 2020, was the beloved wife of the late David R. Kershaw.
Born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Amos D. and Mary T. (McManus) Holt, she was the mother of Mark Kershaw & Beth Ann Mahoskey and the sister of Brenda Marie Verostick and the late Douglas Paul Holt.
Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Friday at 1 PM. Calling hours prior from 12-1 PM. Burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway; Suite 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Complete obituary at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020