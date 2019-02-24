|
|
Morton, Bonnie Lou
Atkinson, NH: Bonnie Lou (Horton) Morton, age 73, died on February 20, 2019 at Maine Medical Centre after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Robert, also her children, Chris, Dawn, Rob, Sara and Bob and her granddaughters, Abby and Mariella.
At the request of the deceased all arrangements are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. To send a message of condolence to the family please visit our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019