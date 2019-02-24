Home

Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home
116 Main Street
Plaistow, NH 03865
603-382-2233
Bonnie Lou Morton

Bonnie Lou Morton Obituary
Morton, Bonnie Lou
Atkinson, NH: Bonnie Lou (Horton) Morton, age 73, died on February 20, 2019 at Maine Medical Centre after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Robert, also her children, Chris, Dawn, Rob, Sara and Bob and her granddaughters, Abby and Mariella.
At the request of the deceased all arrangements are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. To send a message of condolence to the family please visit our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
