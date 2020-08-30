1/1
Bonnie R. Mutter
1931 - 2020
MUTTER, BONNIE R.
passed away on August 24, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones, after a brief illness. She was best known as "Miss Bonnie" on Romper Room in the 50's & 60's. She was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1931 to Irving and Hilda (Klein) Baken. She was the widow of the Honorable Judge John Mutter. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Riker, Kathy's fiancé, Bob Dufresne and her beloved Yorkie, Sweeney.
Due to current conditions, the funeral will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to either The Players 400 Benefit St. Providence, RI 02903 or NEADS Service Dogs PO Box 1100 Princeton, MA 01541 (NEADS.ORG). For complete obituary visit monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Hi Kathy, I want to send my congratulations to you and your family. It was a pleasure meeting you and honor be able to take care of your mom when she was my patient on 3 East. My sister Maureen was actually on the romper room she once when she was a little girl. Take care and God bless you and your family. Fondly Kathy Duffy.
Kathy Duffy
Acquaintance
