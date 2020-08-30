MUTTER, BONNIE R.
passed away on August 24, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones, after a brief illness. She was best known as "Miss Bonnie" on Romper Room in the 50's & 60's. She was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1931 to Irving and Hilda (Klein) Baken. She was the widow of the Honorable Judge John Mutter. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Riker, Kathy's fiancé, Bob Dufresne and her beloved Yorkie, Sweeney.
Due to current conditions, the funeral will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to either The Players 400 Benefit St. Providence, RI 02903 or NEADS Service Dogs PO Box 1100 Princeton, MA 01541 (NEADS.ORG
). For complete obituary visit monahandrabblesherman.com